What Happened to the Father of U.S. Women's Gymnastics Olympian Suni Lee?

Suni locked in her Olympic dreams after clinching a spot during the two-day trial event by finishing the meet in second place behind Simone.

After years of training, Sunisa Lee is officially going to the Toyko Olympics to compete as a member of the U.S. Women's Gymnastics team alongside Simone Biles , Jordan Chiles, Grace Callum, and individual competitors MyKayla Skinner and Jade Carey.

Before competing in the high-pressure meet, the 18-year-old got a pep talk from her father, John Lee.

“He basically just told me to go out there and do what I normally do – not too much, and not too little,” she said via USA Today, “because what I’ve been doing has been working obviously.”

The Minnesota native has previously talked about her father being a source of inspiration in her gymnastics career, especially following his 2019 accident. Keep reading to find out more.