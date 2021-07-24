Controversial Gymnast MyKayla Skinner Set to Make Olympic Debut in Tokyo

“As someone whose been passionately following the U.S. women’s gymnastics team … I am appalled by the idea of someone such as MyKayla Skinner representing the United States at the Olympics,” user u/Dramatic_Quarter wrote , in part. “The way she conducts herself online and outside of gymnastics is an embarrassment to our country.”

A Reddit user recently listed the controversies surrounding MyKayla Skinner , a U.S. gymnast making her Olympics debut at the Tokyo games tomorrow, Sunday, July 25.

Nevertheless, MyKayla is slated to compete in the Olympic qualification round tomorrow, where she has a shot at making the event finals on vault and floor exercise, according to USA Today.

Here are some of the controversies that have aligned some gymnastics fans against the 24-year-old…