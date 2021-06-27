Most of the 2016 Olympics’ Final Five U.S. Gymnasts Have Moved on From the Sport

Gabby, who previously won two gold medals at the London Olympics in 2012, recently added another victory to her résumé. Undercover in the Cotton Candy costume, Gabby won the debut season of The Masked Dancer in February 2021.

“I loved the journey and every single part about Masked Dancer,” she told People at the time. “I love the fact that it was so mysterious. And I’m a huge fan of The Masked Singer, because me and my family, we love being detectives.”