Simone Biles and Her BF May Have Parted Ways, and We're Seriously Shook

Simone's latest Insta post doesn't necessarily mean she's single, so we did a deeper dive, and noticed that the Olympian deleted most of her photos with Stacey from her feed. Simone had previously documented most of her relationship with Stacey, whether they were on vacation or simply hanging out. After posting photos of a romantic trip to the beach at the end of 2019, some even thought they were going to tie the knot soon, but it seems like that might not be the case anymore.

Likewise, Simone no longer follows Stacey on Instagram. Obviously, as the two had dated for several years, they had followed each other for quite a while, but that's no longer the case. Stacey, however, still follows Simone, and still has photos of them together on his feed. It's undeniably strange and we have no idea what could have happened to those two... we're hoping for the best, but things definitely aren't looking good.