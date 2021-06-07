Simone Biles Might Not Be Worth as Much as You Think

Simone has been absolutely smitten with 25-year-old NFL star Jonathan Owens , and the two have been going steady for over three years. Both Jonathan and Simone are all over each other's Instagram accounts, where they're pictured traveling, cuddling, and cheering each other on in their respective sports.

"With you is where I want to be," Simone captioned an adorable snap of herself with Jonathan. Jonathan, for his part, has a whole Stories highlight dedicated to his lady.

"What an amazing experience," he recently captioned a photo of the two. "First time getting to watch you compete in person and you didn't disappoint. It's so cool that I get to watch you do what you love, and be the best at that!! I'm so proud of you my lil champ."

These two sports stars are couple goals for sure.