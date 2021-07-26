Simone Biles May Be the GOAT, but One Event Stands Out Above the Rest

Inhuman, dominant, GOAT — those are just some of the words people use to describe Simone Biles . She’s the number one gymnast all-around when combining all four events, but even the best have their best events… and their worst.

In the recent qualifying events for the Olympics, only the top two gymnasts from each country make it to the finals.

In 2016, Simone not only competed in all four events, but she also won medals in five out of six events. Although Simone truly is the greatest gymnast of all time according to many critics, she has some routines that stand out above the rest.

So what is Simone’s best event?