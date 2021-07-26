Three-Time Olympian Sam Mikulak Is Engaged to Get Married on New Year's Eve 2021

American artistic gymnast Sam Mikulak (full name: Samuel Anthony Mikulak) has had quite a solid start in the Tokyo Games , coming in at No. 5 in July 24's parallel bars, and bringing Team USA to No. 5 in July 26's artistic team all-around.

The six-time U.S. national all-around champion and three-time Olympian has already made an impressive name for himself at just 28 years old. The son of competitive gymnasts, Sam started training at just 2 and went on to become the University of Michigan's first male gymnast to qualify for the Olympics.

And while Olympic gymnastics fans are often focused on the USA women's team, here's our chance to learn more about one of the four gymnasts selected to lead U.S. men's gymnastics. So, who exactly is Sam Mikulak? And who is Sam's wife-to-be?