The Reason Why Team USA Gymnasts Are Rocking Different-Colored Leotards

The Reason Why Team USA Gymnasts Are Rocking Different-Colored LeotardsBy Mustafa Gatollari
Jul. 26 2021, Published 11:17 a.m. ET
There's a popular saying that "clothes don't make the man," and this is entirely true, but someone makes a particular look iconic if they accomplish great things. Seeing a '90s Chicago Bulls jersey makes people feel some type of way, as does seeing the jeans-and-black-turtleneck combo of Steve Jobs or Amelia Earhart's brown bomber jacket and tousled short hair.
So naturally, at the Summer Olympic Games, athletes who manage to attain glory by putting on jaw-dropping performances and bringing home gold will immortalize the outfits that they wear while making history. So then, why are Team USA gymnasts wearing different leotards? Wouldn't that defeat the purpose of a "uniform"?
Why are the USA gymnasts wearing different leotards? The answer's pretty simple.
The Olympics are generally divided into individual and team sports, and the color of leotards for the USA represent that. Gymnasts who are performing in individual events only are rocking red leotards, whereas athletes who are performing in group or team events will be sporting the blue look.
This is why MyKayla Skinner was rocking a red leotard.
She participated in a whopping four individual gymnastics events: vault, uneven bars, floor exercise, and balance beam during the qualifying rounds.
Unfortunately, she was unable to place in any of the events despite placing fourth overall on the vault (14.866).
The athlete posted an emotional message to her fans and supporters online after her attempt to go for the gold medal in the 2021 Olympics. "Heartbroken but feeling so humbled and blessed for the amazing performance I had tonight! You have all brought me to tears, thanks for being my biggest cheerleaders! Love u all xoxo myk," she wrote.
She received words of encouragement and love from fellow Team USA members, including gymnastics standout Simone Biles, who tweeted, "So incredibly proud of this girl right here, thanks for always keeping gym light-hearted and fun! Love you! You’re amazing ms olympian @mykaylaskinner."
It's not that Skinner's cumulative performances weren't impressive. She managed to earn a total of 55.398 points, which put her in fourth place among other American competitors and 11th place in the all-around competition. It's just that only two gymnasts per country are allowed to compete in individual competition, and Skinner didn't earn enough points to edge out Biles and Sunisa Lee to rep her country.
Which Team USA gymnasts qualified for Olympics competition?
According to the USA Gymnastics site, there are four Team USA members who have "advanced to the Tokyo Olympic team competition final based on their performances Sunday at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre."
Currently, Team USA sits in second place in points behind Russia, who have a total of 171.629 points compared to the U.S.'s 170.562.
What's more is that Team USA has three athletes in the top 10 for all-around qualifying. Biles is in first with 57.731 points. Brazil's Rebeca Andrade is at 57.399, and Sunisa Lee garnered 57.166 points for herself.