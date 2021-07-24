Olympic Gold Medalist and Soccer Star Mia Hamm Is Doing Just Fine

Unlike other U.S.-based sports champions such as Michael Phelps or Tony Hawk, Mia will not attend the Tokyo Summer Olympics. That said, she's still actively supporting her former team and has been active on Twitter supporting young female athletes with retweets and messages of assurance.

While most fans would love to see Mia Hamm back in action, maybe in future Olympics, she will participate as Michael and Tony are doing and commentate on her sport of choice, women's soccer. Until then, it seems like she's been thriving watching along at home with the rest of the fans! She also recently joined Cameo in 2020, so if you're looking for a more personalized shoutout where the proceeds go to a good cause (the Mia Hamm Foundation), be sure to check it out.