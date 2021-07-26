Olympians Must Adhere to a Strict Code of Conduct While Participating in the Tokyo Games

When it comes to the specifics around alcohol consumption as an Olympic competitor, the rules have changed quite a bit for the 2020 Toyko Games. According to a decree issued by event organizers on June 20, 2021, athletes participating in this year's games will be permitted to drink alcohol, but only if it is done alone in their room.

Indeed, drinking with friends, family, or fellow athletes, or drinking in any shared space or public venue is banned for competitors as a preventative measure against further COVID-19 spread. The alcohol policy was announced during a media tour of the facility in which organizers laid out the strict rules foreign athletes would have to abide by while in Tokyo.

The committee also said that it is going to pursue serious penalties for athletes who disregard these directions, even going as far as barring them from the games and from Tokyo in general.

"We will deal with any breach of the rule in line with responses to violations of precautions against infectious diseases spelled out in the Tokyo 2020 Playbooks," representatives explained during the media tour.