Athlete Sha'Carri Richardson Was Suspended From the Olympics After Losing Her Mom

According to The Independent , Sha'Carri has been dealing with a lot in a short period of time. She won the 100-meter race in June 2021 after completing it in just under 11 seconds, but just a few days before, she was told by a reporter that her biological mother had passed away. Sha'Carri used weed, which is legal in the state of Oregon, to cope with the news and get through it all.

In an interview with NBC, Sha'Carri said that her biological mother had passed away a week before the Olympic trials began.

"This year has been crazy for me," she said. "Going from, just last week, losing my biological mother, and I'm still here. I'm still here. Last week finding out my biological mother passed away and still choosing to pursue my dreams, still coming out here and still making sure to make the family that I do still have on this earth proud," Sha'Carri continued.