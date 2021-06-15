Michael Phelps' Legacy Continues as Ryan Lochte Tries to Secure His

Did Ryan qualify for the 2021 Olympics? No. Could he? It’s possible. However, it’s not a sure thing like it used to be. At 36 years old, Ryan is hoping to tie Michael Phelps’ record for being on the most Olympic teams. While Michael made his Olympic debut in 2000, Ryan’s first Olympic race wasn’t until 2004, so to match his former teammate, Ryan would need to qualify for 2021.

Many critics believe that realistically, Ryan’s only shot of making it onto the 2021 USA Olympics team is with the 200-meter individual medley, which will air after 11 a.m. EST on June 17. Lochte is the second-most decorated Olympic swimmer with 12 medals, six of which are gold.

Of course, in first place is Michael Phelps, who has won 28 medals, 23 of which are gold, to secure his place as the most decorated Olympian overall of all time.