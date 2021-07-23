Logo
Home > Food
National Tequila Day cocktails
Source: Courtesy

Let's Drink! Check Out These 13 Cocktail Recipes to Celebrate National Tequila Day

By

Jul. 23 2021, Published 6:10 p.m. ET

Are you ready to celebrate National Tequila Day with a delicious cocktail? Will you be the designated bartender for you and your friends as you're sitting poolside on July 24? If so, don't just stick with the basic "tequila-soda" drinks.

Distractify has rounded up a list of 13 cocktails that will help you ring in National Tequila Day properly. Check out our roundup below!

Article continues below advertisement

1. 1800 Tequila Fruit Punch

National Tequila Day cocktails
Source: Courtesy

Want to feel like you're on a tropical island? Check out this delicious recipe. To make, gently mix 2 oz. 1800 Coconut, 3 oz. Jarritos Fruit Punch, 1/2 oz. fresh orange juice, and 1/2 oz. pineapple juice. Then, add cubed or crushed ice and garnish with a pineapple leaf and edible flowers.

Article continues below advertisement

2. Tourist Visa 

National Tequila Day cocktails
Source: Courtesy

Created by SoBou, located in W New Orleans Hotel

Combine 2 oz. house-infused spicy tequila, 1 oz. lime juice, 1/2 oz. orgeat syrup, 1/2 oz. house ginger syrup, 2 dashes orange bitters, and 2 dashes orange flower water into a mixer. Then, strain into a collins glass filled with ice and garnish with a dehydrated lime wheel and ginger candy. Enjoy!

Article continues below advertisement

3. 1800 Coconut Cream 

National Tequila Day cocktails
Source: Courtesy

If you're in search of an after-dinner drink or dessert, this cocktail is for you. In a tumbler with ice, add 1.5 oz. 1800 Reposado, 3 oz. Jarritos MXCN Cola, 2 oz. cold brew coffee, and 1/2 oz. sweetened coconut cream. Then, gently stir and garnish with coffee beans and coconut. Yum!

Article continues below advertisement

4. Sunday Margarita 

National Tequila Day cocktails
Source: Courtesy

Created by JW Marriott Cancun Resort & Spa

Who doesn't love a chocolate-inspired cocktail? Combine 1 oz. Tequila Blanco, 1 oz. simple syrup, 1 oz. milk, and 1 oz. Nutella into a mixer, add ice, and shake. Then, pour the cocktail into a double rocks glass and garnish with whipped cream and chocolate sticks.

Article continues below advertisement

5. 818 Cucumber Spritz 

National Tequila Day cocktails
Source: Courtesy

If you're keeping up with the Kardashian-Jenner clan, you know that supermodel Kendall Jenner launched her own tequila brand which is now available. So, if you happen to get your hands on some of her award-winning 818 Tequila, you need to try this refreshing recipe.

First, add 2 oz. 818 Tequila Blanco, muddled cucumber slices, muddled mint, 1 oz. lime juice, and 1/2 oz. simple syrup into a shaker. Then, pour into a glass with ice and top with soda. Finally, garnish with a cucumber slice. Seriously, this may be your new favorite go-to summer drink.

Article continues below advertisement

6. Chili Lime Margarita

National Tequila Day cocktails
Source: Courtesy

Add some spice to your cocktail this National Tequila Day! To start, rub the glass rim with a lime wedge. Then, place 1 teaspoon of Simply Organic's Chili Lime Seasoning into a small dish and dip the rim of the glass to lightly coat it and fill with ice. Next, in a cocktail shaker add ice cubs, 4 oz. silver tequila, 2 oz. lime juice, 1 teaspoon agave syrup, 4 fresh mint leaves, and 3 to 4 chili pepper slices. Shake vigorously for about 1 minute and strain into your glass. Yum!

Article continues below advertisement

7. Piña Old Fashioned

National Tequila Day cocktails
Source: Courtesy

A twist on a classic cocktail! To make, add 2 oz. Jose Cuervo Tradicional Añejo Tequila, 1/4 pineapple rind syrup, and 2 dashes of bitters into a rocks glass filled with ice. Stir and garnish with an orange twist or dehydrated orange wheel.

Article continues below advertisement

8. Bubly's Picante Paloma

national tequila day cocktails

This spicy cocktail will surely be a highlight of your day. To make, salt the rim of a rocks glass and fill it with ice. Then, mix 1/4 oz. jalapeno puree with 1 oz. lime juice. Next, add ice, 1 oz. tequila, and 1/2 oz. Triple Sec. Shake. Finally, strain the cocktail into the glass and top with 3 oz. Grapefruit Bubly. So good!

Article continues below advertisement

9. Pure Leaf’s Tea-garita

National Tequila Day cocktails
Source: Courtesy

This drink may be simple, but your tastebuds will love the complex flavors. To make, rim a tall glass with a sugar and salt mixture. Add 3/4 oz. tequila, 3/4 oz. orange liqueur, and squeeze a lemon wedge and a lime wedge into the glass. Finally, top with ice and 3 to 4 oz. Pure Leaf Mango Hibiscus and serve. You're welcome.

Article continues below advertisement

10. Tanteo Tequila Chipotle Grilled Pineapple Marg

National Tequila Day cocktails
Source: Courtesy

This drink is a must-try! Muddle 3 grilled pineapple chunks with 3/4 oz. lime juice, and 3/4 oz. pineapple syrup. Then, add 1.5 oz. Tanteo Chipotle Tequila and top with ice. Shake vigorously. Double strain into Tajin half-rimmed chilled coupe glass. Finally, garnish with a pineapple slice.

Article continues below advertisement

11. Cutwater Spirits Tequila Watermelon Marg

National Tequila Day cocktails
Source: Courtesy

If you're looking to impress your friends, check out this cocktail. To make, add 2 oz. Cutwater Tequila Blanco, 1 oz. fresh lime juice, 1/2 oz. agave syrup, and 1/2 oz. watermelon juice into a cocktail shaker. Shake until cold and strain over fresh ice in a Tajin rimmed glass. Garnish with a watermelon slice.

Article continues below advertisement

12. Noble Paloma

National Tequila Day cocktails
Source: Courtesy

Check out this delicious cocktail recipe! To make, add 2 oz. Casa Noble Blanco, 1 oz. lime juice, 1 oz. grapefruit juice, and 1/2 oz. agave nectar into a shaker with ice. Shake until chilled. Then, strain into a glass over ice, add salt, and top with sparkling water. Garnish with a grapefruit wedge.

Article continues below advertisement

13. Jalisco Mule

national tequila day cocktails

Celebrate National Tequila Day with this twist on this classic cocktail. Combine 2 oz. Volcan Blanco Tequila and 1/2 lime juice in a highball glass filled with crushed ice. Simply top with 3 oz. ginger beer and stir. Garnish the drink with a candied ginger and dehydrated lime wheel.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Break out the Sparklers — These 4th of July Cocktail Recipes Are a Must-Try!

Soak Up the Summer Sun With These Refreshing Memorial Day Cocktails

It's Time for a Fiesta! Check out These Cinco de Mayo Cocktail Recipes to Make at Home

More From Distractify

    • CONNECT with Distractify
    • Link to Facebook
    • Link to Twitter
    • Link to Instagram
    • Link to Email Subscribe
    Distractify Logo
    Do Not Sell My Personal Information

    © Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.