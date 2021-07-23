Let's Drink! Check Out These 13 Cocktail Recipes to Celebrate National Tequila Day

Let's Drink! Check Out These 13 Cocktail Recipes to Celebrate National Tequila DayBy Gabrielle Bernardini
Jul. 23 2021, Published 6:10 p.m. ET
Are you ready to celebrate National Tequila Day with a delicious cocktail? Will you be the designated bartender for you and your friends as you're sitting poolside on July 24? If so, don't just stick with the basic "tequila-soda" drinks.
Distractify has rounded up a list of 13 cocktails that will help you ring in National Tequila Day properly. Check out our roundup below!
1. 1800 Tequila Fruit Punch
Want to feel like you're on a tropical island? Check out this delicious recipe. To make, gently mix 2 oz. 1800 Coconut, 3 oz. Jarritos Fruit Punch, 1/2 oz. fresh orange juice, and 1/2 oz. pineapple juice. Then, add cubed or crushed ice and garnish with a pineapple leaf and edible flowers.
2. Tourist Visa
Created by SoBou, located in W New Orleans Hotel
Combine 2 oz. house-infused spicy tequila, 1 oz. lime juice, 1/2 oz. orgeat syrup, 1/2 oz. house ginger syrup, 2 dashes orange bitters, and 2 dashes orange flower water into a mixer. Then, strain into a collins glass filled with ice and garnish with a dehydrated lime wheel and ginger candy. Enjoy!
3. 1800 Coconut Cream
If you're in search of an after-dinner drink or dessert, this cocktail is for you. In a tumbler with ice, add 1.5 oz. 1800 Reposado, 3 oz. Jarritos MXCN Cola, 2 oz. cold brew coffee, and 1/2 oz. sweetened coconut cream. Then, gently stir and garnish with coffee beans and coconut. Yum!
4. Sunday Margarita
Created by JW Marriott Cancun Resort & Spa
Who doesn't love a chocolate-inspired cocktail? Combine 1 oz. Tequila Blanco, 1 oz. simple syrup, 1 oz. milk, and 1 oz. Nutella into a mixer, add ice, and shake. Then, pour the cocktail into a double rocks glass and garnish with whipped cream and chocolate sticks.
5. 818 Cucumber Spritz
If you're keeping up with the Kardashian-Jenner clan, you know that supermodel Kendall Jenner launched her own tequila brand which is now available. So, if you happen to get your hands on some of her award-winning 818 Tequila, you need to try this refreshing recipe.
First, add 2 oz. 818 Tequila Blanco, muddled cucumber slices, muddled mint, 1 oz. lime juice, and 1/2 oz. simple syrup into a shaker. Then, pour into a glass with ice and top with soda. Finally, garnish with a cucumber slice. Seriously, this may be your new favorite go-to summer drink.
6. Chili Lime Margarita
Add some spice to your cocktail this National Tequila Day! To start, rub the glass rim with a lime wedge. Then, place 1 teaspoon of Simply Organic's Chili Lime Seasoning into a small dish and dip the rim of the glass to lightly coat it and fill with ice. Next, in a cocktail shaker add ice cubs, 4 oz. silver tequila, 2 oz. lime juice, 1 teaspoon agave syrup, 4 fresh mint leaves, and 3 to 4 chili pepper slices. Shake vigorously for about 1 minute and strain into your glass. Yum!
7. Piña Old Fashioned
A twist on a classic cocktail! To make, add 2 oz. Jose Cuervo Tradicional Añejo Tequila, 1/4 pineapple rind syrup, and 2 dashes of bitters into a rocks glass filled with ice. Stir and garnish with an orange twist or dehydrated orange wheel.
8. Bubly's Picante Paloma
This spicy cocktail will surely be a highlight of your day. To make, salt the rim of a rocks glass and fill it with ice. Then, mix 1/4 oz. jalapeno puree with 1 oz. lime juice. Next, add ice, 1 oz. tequila, and 1/2 oz. Triple Sec. Shake. Finally, strain the cocktail into the glass and top with 3 oz. Grapefruit Bubly. So good!
9. Pure Leaf’s Tea-garita
This drink may be simple, but your tastebuds will love the complex flavors. To make, rim a tall glass with a sugar and salt mixture. Add 3/4 oz. tequila, 3/4 oz. orange liqueur, and squeeze a lemon wedge and a lime wedge into the glass. Finally, top with ice and 3 to 4 oz. Pure Leaf Mango Hibiscus and serve. You're welcome.
10. Tanteo Tequila Chipotle Grilled Pineapple Marg
This drink is a must-try! Muddle 3 grilled pineapple chunks with 3/4 oz. lime juice, and 3/4 oz. pineapple syrup. Then, add 1.5 oz. Tanteo Chipotle Tequila and top with ice. Shake vigorously. Double strain into Tajin half-rimmed chilled coupe glass. Finally, garnish with a pineapple slice.
11. Cutwater Spirits Tequila Watermelon Marg
If you're looking to impress your friends, check out this cocktail. To make, add 2 oz. Cutwater Tequila Blanco, 1 oz. fresh lime juice, 1/2 oz. agave syrup, and 1/2 oz. watermelon juice into a cocktail shaker. Shake until cold and strain over fresh ice in a Tajin rimmed glass. Garnish with a watermelon slice.
12. Noble Paloma
Check out this delicious cocktail recipe! To make, add 2 oz. Casa Noble Blanco, 1 oz. lime juice, 1 oz. grapefruit juice, and 1/2 oz. agave nectar into a shaker with ice. Shake until chilled. Then, strain into a glass over ice, add salt, and top with sparkling water. Garnish with a grapefruit wedge.
13. Jalisco Mule
Celebrate National Tequila Day with this twist on this classic cocktail. Combine 2 oz. Volcan Blanco Tequila and 1/2 lime juice in a highball glass filled with crushed ice. Simply top with 3 oz. ginger beer and stir. Garnish the drink with a candied ginger and dehydrated lime wheel.