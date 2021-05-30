Soak Up the Summer Sun With These Refreshing Memorial Day Cocktails

Break out the sparklers. With coronavirus (also known as COVID-19) restrictions lifting, people are gearing up to celebrate Memorial Day weekend in a big way. As many are planning trips to the beach, BBQs, and family gatherings, Distractify has rounded up a few cocktail recipes that will make the perfect addition to any MDW event that you attend or host.

Whether you're looking for a unique frozen treat, a twist on a classic cocktail, or an easy can to crack open and serve, we've got you covered. Check out our roundup of Memorial Day cocktails below.