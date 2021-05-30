Soak Up the Summer Sun With These Refreshing Memorial Day Cocktails

Soak Up the Summer Sun With These Refreshing Memorial Day CocktailsBy Gabrielle Bernardini
May. 30 2021, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Break out the sparklers. With coronavirus (also known as COVID-19) restrictions lifting, people are gearing up to celebrate Memorial Day weekend in a big way. As many are planning trips to the beach, BBQs, and family gatherings, Distractify has rounded up a few cocktail recipes that will make the perfect addition to any MDW event that you attend or host.
Whether you're looking for a unique frozen treat, a twist on a classic cocktail, or an easy can to crack open and serve, we've got you covered. Check out our roundup of Memorial Day cocktails below.
CÎROC Summer Watermelon Sparkle
Toast to the red, white, and blue this Memorial Day with this delicious cocktail. To make: pour 1 oz. CÎROC Summer Watermelon and 1/2 oz. cranberry juice into a flute glass. Top with champagne and garnish with a watermelon skin twist.
Kona’s Endless Summer
Want to feel like you're on a tropical getaway this Memorial Day? Well, Kona's Endless Summer cocktail is perfect for you. Combine 1 oz. white rum, 1 oz. pineapple juice, 1/2 oz. honey syrup, and 3/4 oz. lime juice into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake the ingredients for about 30 seconds and strain the mixture into a carved-out pineapple. Finally, fill the pineapple with crushed ice and top with Kona Tropical Punch. Yum!
Mad Cosmo Recipe
If you're looking for a non-alcoholic drink this Memorial Day, the Mad Cosmo is a great option to impress your guests. First, set your oven to 350 degrees and toast 1/4 teaspoon allspice for six minutes; then crush it into smaller pieces. Next, stir allspice, 4 oz. lime juice, 1 tablespoon orange blossom water, 4 oz. pomegranate juice, and 6 oz. honey over medium to low heat for four to five minutes. Then, discard the solids and cool the mixture in the refrigerator. Combine the syrup mix and ice with half a can of MAD TASTY Grapefruit in a cocktail shaker. Pour the drink into four chilled martini glasses and top with remaining MAD TASTY. Garnish with lime.
Earl Stevens’ The Spritz
Enjoy a twist on a classic cocktail! To make this simple (but tasty!) drink, combine 3 oz. Earl Stevens Selection Prosecco DOC, 2 oz. Italian bitter liqueur, 1 oz. soda water, and ice into a wine glass. Garnish with an orange wheel.
Daily's Poptails
Cool off from the hot summer sun with Daily's Poptails. It's a cocktail in a popsicle. Honestly, what can be better? Available in three fruity flavors – strawberry, watermelon, and green apple — these sweet treats are only 90 calories, 6.8 percent ABV, and wine-based.
Guinness Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Beer
If your summer night has come to an end and you're looking for an after-dinner drink, the new Guinness Nitro Cold Brew Coffee beer is a great addition to any party. It combines the great elements (coffee and beer); just simply crack open a can and sip on the smooth and creamy drink. Seriously, it's perfect to pair with dessert.
CÎROC Citrus Sunrise
Celebrate this Memorial Day with Sean “Love” Combs’ limited-edition CÎROC Summer Citrus. And, we've got the perfect cocktail to party like Mr. Combs himself.
Add 1.5 oz. CÎROC Summer Citrus and 3 oz. orange juice into a highball glass with ice. Top with 1 oz. cranberry juice (or pomegranate juice).
Royal Blue Slush
This frozen drink is sure to satisfy your tastebuds. To make: add 1 oz. Crown Royal Fine De Luxe Whisky, 2 oz. blue curaçao, 2 oz. Hpnotiq liqueur, and ice to a blender — blend until slushy. Pour the mixture into a glass and add a sugar stick to garnish.
Spiked Raspberry Basil Popsicles
If you're throwing a BBQ this Memorial Day weekend, these spiked raspberry basil popsicles are the perfect treat for you and your guests. To get your party started, add 1/2 cup water, 1/4 cup sugar, and 1/4 cup basil to a small saucepot. Cook over medium heat until the sugar has dissolved. Next, remove from heat, let the mixture steep for about 20 minutes, and strain into a medium bowl. Then, add 18.5 oz. bottle Pure Leaf Black Tea with Raspberry, and 6 oz. vodka. Stir. Evenly distribute the raspberries (about 10 oz.) and remaining 1/4 cup basil leaves in the popsicle molds. Finally, pour the tea mixture into the molds, insert a popsicle stick, and freeze until solid (at least five hours). Enjoy!
Very Berry Vodka Smash
#GodBlesstheUSA. To make this patriotic cocktail, add 1.5 oz. Red, White & Berry vodka, 1/4 cup fresh berries (blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, strawberries, and cherries), and a few sprigs of mint to a glass. Muddle to combine. Next, add ice to the glass and top with 4 oz. club soda, and 2 oz. Red, White & Berry Smirnoff Ice. Finally, garnish with mint and extra berries. So good!
JaM Cellars
Not someone who is interested in mixing a cocktail? Are you not a fan of beer or hard liquor? Do you prefer wine? Well, now you can enjoy a nice glass (sans glass) of wine. JaM Cellars' Butter Chardonnay makes it easy to enjoy the sunshine and your friends with their wine in a can.
So, throw on your favorite pair of summer shades and enjoy a
glass can (or two) of Butter Chardonnay.