Break out the Sparklers — These 4th of July Cocktail Recipes Are a Must-Try!

If you're looking for a cocktail that is a little bit tart, the D'USSE Freedom of Peach is for you. While it may not be giving us red, white, and blue vibes, it will certainly impress your guests at a backyard BBQ.

To make, simply add 750 ml D’USSÉ VSOP Cognac, 25 oz. peach syrup, 18 oz. lemon juice, 25 oz. cold-infused green tea, and 25 oz. Champagne into a punch bowl. Then, add ice, stir, and top with fresh peach slices and mint.