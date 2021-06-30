Break out the Sparklers — These 4th of July Cocktail Recipes Are a Must-Try!By Gabrielle Bernardini
Jun. 30 2021, Published 2:10 p.m. ET
God bless America!
Get ready to break out all things red, white, and blue to celebrate this 4th of July. Whether you're hosting (or attending) a backyard BBQ, heading to the beach for some sunshine, or driving to a local park to watch some beautiful fireworks light up the night sky, the possibilities are certainly endless thanks to coronavirus mandates being lifted in many places.
So, while chatting it up with friends and stuffing your face with delicious food may be on your agenda for this July 4th, you also may be wondering how to ramp up your cocktail game for this festive holiday. Whether you are looking for a delicious sangria, a flavorful mocktail, or a simple can to crack open and serve, Distractify has rounded up a list of 13 cocktails you should check out this 4th of July.
1. Sparkler Spritz
This festive drink is super easy to make and will surely impress your guests. To make, combine 1.5 oz. Grey Goose Le Citron Vodka and 1/2 oz. Bacardi Pineapple. Then, just top with soda water and add fresh raspberries and blueberries. Yum!
2. D’USSÉ Berry Sangria
Who doesn't love a good sangria? If you're looking for a cocktail that will serve more than one person, this sangria recipe is perfect for you. To make, combine 12 oz. D'USSÉ VSOP Cognac, 750 ml Sauvignon Blanc, 12 oz. pomegranate juice, 10 oz. simple syrup, 12 oz. blackberry purée, 1/2 cup raspberries, 1/2 cup blackberries, 1/2 cup blueberries, and 1/2 cup sliced strawberries into a pitcher. Then, add ice and stir until the ingredients are well mixed. Finally, pour the sangria into ice-filled glasses and top with club soda.
3. Coconut Cooler Mocktail
If you (or some of your underage guests) are looking for a non-alcoholic summertime beverage that will make you feel like you are lying on a beach in Maui, the Coconut Cooler mocktail is a great choice. To make, shake 2 oz. coconut milk, 2 oz. lime juice, and pour over ice cubes in a glass. Then, simply top with coconut LaCroix sparkling water and stir. Garnish with fresh mint. Delicious!
4. D’USSÉ Freedom of Peach
If you're looking for a cocktail that is a little bit tart, the D'USSE Freedom of Peach is for you. While it may not be giving us red, white, and blue vibes, it will certainly impress your guests at a backyard BBQ.
To make, simply add 750 ml D’USSÉ VSOP Cognac, 25 oz. peach syrup, 18 oz. lemon juice, 25 oz. cold-infused green tea, and 25 oz. Champagne into a punch bowl. Then, add ice, stir, and top with fresh peach slices and mint.
5. Heavenly Hibiscus
Created by Estuary at ONE 15 Brooklyn Marina
To make, combine 2 oz. vodka, 1/2 oz. orange liqueur (triple sec), 3/4 oz. hibiscus syrup, and 1/2 oz. fresh lime juice into a cocktail shaker and shake. Then, strain into a coupe glass and garnish with lime and hibiscus flower.
6. Cacao Fruit Strawberry Bramble
Love strawberries? Check out the Cacao Fruit Strawberry Bramble cocktail which is made by simply muddling 2 medium strawberries in a shaker. Then, add 3/4 oz 100% Cacao Fruit, 3/4 fresh lemon juice, 1 oz. simple syrup, 1.5 oz Tito's vodka, and 1 cup ice. Next, shake and strain into a cocktail coupe glass. Enjoy!
7. Milagro Margarita Asada
Created by Jaime Salas, Milagro Brand Ambassador
This smokey cocktail will certainly have your tastebuds bursting with flavor! To make, muddle two chunks of grilled pineapple and chipotle powder in a Boston shaker. Then add 2 oz. Milagro Silver, 1 oz. fresh lime juice, 1 bar spoon agave nectar, and ice. Shake and double strain over fresh ice into a glass that is rimmed with kosher salt and chipotle powder.
8. Cosmo ICEtail
Created by Trevor Schneider, National Reyka Brand Ambassador
Looking to beat the summer heat? Enjoy a nice cold alcoholic icetail! To make, combine 1 oz. Reyka vodka, 2 oz. cranberry juice, 1 oz. fresh lime juice, 1.75 oz. simple syrup, and 1.75 oz. water into a freezer-friendly vessel and freeze. Enjoy!
9. Campfire Cookout Cooler
To create this cocktail, combine 1.5 oz. Wild Turkey 101 Bourbon, 1.25 oz. fresh-pressed watermelon juice, 1/2 oz. fresh ginger syrup, 1/2 oz. fresh lime juice, 3 dashes rhubarb bitters, 2 dashes angostura bitters, and ice into a glass. Top the drink with soda water and garnish with a dehydrated lime wheel and blue cornflowers.
10. SVEDKA Rad, White, and Blue Punch
If you're looking for a 4th of July cocktail that is meant for a party, this Svedka drink is for you. Simply combine 1 3/4 parts Svedka Spirit Edition 80P, 1/2 part triple sec, 3/4 part lemonade, 1 part cranberry juice, 1 part fresh lime juice, and add 5 to 6 cups of ice into a punch bowl. Stir the mixture and garnish with blueberries and sliced strawberries. This cocktail yields 25–30 servings.
11. 1800 Tequila The Ultimate Margarita Black Cherry
Want to impress your friends but don't feel like crafting your own cocktail at your party? Simply pour 1800 Tequila The Ultimate Margarita Black Cherry into a glass and enjoy. It's the perfect ready-to-drink option!
12. Dragonfruit Daydream
Searching for a sugar-free cocktail alternative? SVEDKA Pure Infusions has zero grams of sugar, zero grams of fat, zero grams of carbs, and only 70 calories per 1.5 oz servings.
To create the Dragonfruit Daydream, add 2 oz. SVEDKA Pure Infusions Dragonfruit Melon, 3/4 oz. lemon juice, and 3/4 oz. dragonfruit puree into a cocktail shaker. Shake with ice and strain into a highball glass. Top with sparkling water and garnish with dragonfruit pieces.
13. USUAL Yuzu Spritz
Let's face it, not everyone wants to sip on a crafted cocktail. If you're more of a wine drinker, Usual Wines recently released Usual Yuzu Spritz which is made with Brut and a splash of Yuzu "sourced directly from a family-owned producer in Miyazaki Prefecture in Japan."
Aside from its taste, this spritz is low-calorie and is made with clean ingredients. You're welcome!