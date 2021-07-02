20 Patriotic Quotes to Get You in the Fourth of July Mood

Whether you're partying with family and friends or have park plans to see the annual firework show, we have some patriotic quotes to make sure you soak in the Fourth of July mood.

1. "The truth will set you free, but first it will piss you off.” — Gloria Steinem 2. "In America, change is possible. It’s in our hands. Together, I know we’ll get there. Look how far we’ve already come." —Barack Obama 3. "How important it is for us to recognize and celebrate our heroes and she-roes!"— Maya Angelou 4. “My father described this tall lady who stands in the middle of the New York harbor, holding high a torch to welcome people seeking freedom in America. I instantly fell in love.” — Yakov Smirnoff

5. “So let freedom ring from the prodigious hilltops of New Hampshire. Let freedom ring from the mighty mountains of New York. Let freedom ring from the heightening Alleghenies of Pennsylvania! Let freedom ring from the snow-capped Rockies of Colorado! Let freedom ring from the curvaceous peaks of California! But not only that; let freedom ring from Stone Mountain of Georgia! Let freedom ring from Lookout Mountain of Tennessee! Let freedom ring from every hill and every molehill of Mississippi. From every mountainside, let freedom ring.” — Martin Luther King Jr.

6. “Liberty is the breath of life to nations.” — George Bernard Shaw 7. "When you get to know a lot of people, you make a great discovery … It takes all the people — Black and white, Catholic, Jewish and Protestant, recent immigrants and Mayflower descendants — to make up America." — Judy Garland 8. “We must be free not because we claim freedom but because we practice it.” — William Faulkner 9. “Freedom lies in being bold.” — Robert Frost

10. “We hold our heads high, despite the price we have paid, because freedom is priceless.” — Lech Walesa 11. "Freedom is nothing but a chance to be better." — Albert Camus 12. “America is a tune. It must be sung together.” — Gerald Stanley Lee 13."America is known as a country that welcomes people to its shores. All kinds of people." — Ruth Bader Ginsburg

15. "Dreams are the foundation of America."— Lupita Nyong'o 16. "Only in America can someone start with nothing and achieve the American Dream. That's the greatness of this country." — Rafael Cruz 17. "I want to see young people in America feel the spirit of the 1960s and find a way to get in the way. To find a way to get in trouble. Good trouble, necessary trouble." — John Lewis