Put Your Knowledge to the Test With This Patriotic Batch of Fourth of July Trivia

6. Who originally wrote the Declaration of Independence? The Committee of Five (John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, Robert Livingston, and Roger Sherman).

7. When did the USA adopt the 50-star version of the American flag? July 4, 1960.

8. Which newspaper first printed the Declaration of Independence? The Pennsylvania Evening Post.

9. What is the name of America's national anthem? "The Star-Spangled Banner."

10. How many times does Liberty Bell ring on July 4? 13 times.