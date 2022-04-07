Have you ever noticed that you tend to get a little more shaky-kneed or woozy after drinking at some bars more than others? And it's not always at the spots that you would expect would give you more liquor.\n\nSure there's something to be said about going to a more, let's call it sophisticated alcohol-serving establishment where bartenders use elderflower and real juices to carefully craft cocktails that are delicious but sufficiently boozy.And then you have spots you want to go to that'll just get you absolutely shellacked for the least amount of money possible. Spots that use all sorts of artificial syrups and pre-mixed concoctions, but tons of booze so that you're feeling a little light-headed after one drink, and if you down that second you already bought a one-way ticket to drunksville.Apparently, Chili's is one such location, believe it or not. If you're an Office fan then you've probably believed this is a joke but then began taking it as a sign of your undying devotion to the series.\n\nBut now there's what many people are calling definitive proof of how strong the purveyors of baby back ribs make their cocktails.TikToker @dapperafterdark uploaded a clip with a caption that reads: "This is why your girl gets drunk at Chili's." In the video he dumps an entire bottle of tequila in a container for multiple servings of Presidente Margaritas, and then proceeds to crack open yet another bottle, indicating that no, he isn't done just yet."I promise it's supposed to have that much," the TikToker added in the caption.\n\nThrongs of folks commented to confirm that yes, Chili's does in fact go HAM when it comes time to preparing cocktails for diners in their establishments.And of course, someone had to reference Pam being kicked out of the local Chili's for life after getting way too schwasted at the bar. Seeing how much alcohol is poured into one of the chain's beverages, however, it's hard to blame her for getting as schlitty as she did.There were also a bunch of other people who wanted to know exactly which drink he was making (the Presidente margarita, in case you're wondering). Since the TikTok went viral and garnered tons of views, the chain may experience an uptick in orders of this particular drink.Who knows, maybe @dapperafterdark might end up like the Cold Stone TikToker and will become a brand representative who shows off just how lit you can get for the least amount of money possible while at one of the chain's locations.As much booze as the Chili's Presidente Margarita has, however, according to serious alcohol reviewers, that's not even the best margarita the chain offers.According to a writer for Vine Pair, who visited a New Jersey Chili's location (NJ REPRESENT), the best margs on the menu are the El Nino, the Jimador Fresca, and the Spicy Sauza Jalapeno Margarita.\n\nDo you have a favorite drink at Chili's? Or are you more of a Taco Bell Cantina kinda person?