A Couple Claps Back at Neighbors by Setting Off "Fireworks" at 7 A.M.

No matter where you are across the U.S., Independence Day aka the 4th of July, is a joyous occasion. Some folks usually enjoy BBQs and feasting on family recipes. On the flip side, some people make it a point to go to fairs, theme parks, and water parks for some R&R with the family.

However, one of the most standard practices for the 4th of July is enjoying a fireworks show. While most fairs and theme parks typically put on a fireworks display, some folks have taken it into their own hands.

Over the last few years, folks have been vocal about their neighbors putting on fireworks shows in their neighborhood. And while some folks enjoy the show, others are bothered since they tend to go on all night long. So, it isn't a surprise that a petty couple on TikTok decided to get revenge on their neighbors by setting off fireworks at 7 a.m. Here’s the 4-1-1.

A TikTok user shared a video of petty neighbors setting off fireworks at 7 a.m.

If you’re petty and you know it clap your hands! In a July 4, 2023, TikTok video, creator Little Monsters (@anabelle_and_norman) shared a video of them setting off their version of fireworks at 7 a.m. “How’s that hangover working for you?” the caption on the video reads.

As the video starts, a couple is seen lounging in their pool and staring into the camera with two white dogs behind them. “When your drunk neighbors set off fireworks until 1 a.m. last night, so you decide to set off your own at 7 a.m.,” the text on the video reads.

Although the video is on the shorter side, the couple made their point. The dogs are barking over and over again as the couple has hilarious smirks on their faces with sunglasses.

TikTok users respect and enjoy the pettiness of the couple setting off their fireworks.

Truth be told, firework shows in residential areas can be a bit too much. For starters, some folks become so infatuated with the show, you’ll hear popping noises all night — which is annoying if you’re trying to sleep. Not to mention, pets are typically scared of hearing the popping noises fireworks are known to give off.

With that in mind, people on TikTok understand the couple’s frustrations and applauded them with their version of setting off fireworks. “You have to get portable Bose speakers out for some tunes,” one person commented.

“My neighbors behind me like to blast their pool surround sound late on weeknights so I make sure Chloe gets out by 5 a.m.!!,” another user shared. “You guys are nice neighbors! I would have blasted the national anthem, the Jimi version, with the dogs at 4 a.m. 🥰,” one person chimed in.

Unfortunately, some people aren't considerate of their neighbors when it comes to a variety of things, including fireworks. Some people aren't too fond of fireworks for many reasons, so sometimes neighbors should communicate to ensure it isn't an issue.