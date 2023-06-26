Home > FYI July 4th Falls on a Tuesday — Should You Prepare to Use Your PTO? What happens if July 4th falls on a Tuesday? In 2023, Independence Day falls on a Tuesday which means you may or may not have to use your PTO ... By Pretty Honore Jun. 26 2023, Published 7:18 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@tonydeniese

Easter and Valentine's Day are cool and all, but it isn’t until the latter part of the year that the holidays really pop off. While Thanksgiving, Halloween, and Christmas/Hannukah normally take center stage, there are a couple of other occasions that deserve some respect on their names, too!

Along with Labor Day and Juneteenth, folks can also look forward to Independence Day rolling around each year. Only on July 4th do Americans from all walks of life come together to pop fireworks and fire up the grill — and it's a darned good time for everyone. However, this year, we were all disappointed to learn that the 4th falls on a Tuesday. So what does that mean for your PTO? Read on to find out.

What happens if July 4th falls on a Tuesday?

Because July 4th falls on a Tuesday this year — unless your job just so happens to be extremely patriotic — most of us have to go to work on Monday. First of all, not being off on the day before Independence Day is the most first-world problem ever. This isn’t the first year that July 4th has fallen on a weekday and it definitely won’t be the last.

Secondly, we’re still upset about it. Twitter user @saraahjessica_ said it best when she tweeted: "Who put [the] [Fourth] of July on a Tuesday?” After all, things were all good just a year ago. With July 4th falling on a Monday in 2022, we were all blessed with a three-day weekend. However, it’s likely that we won’t get that privilege on July 4th again until 2025, when the fourth of July happens to be on a Friday.

Although Independence Day falling on a weird day of the week is kind of a bummer, Distractify found a few memes that might lift your spirits. TikTok user @sploww used a popular scene from Succession to describe his feelings about the weekday holiday. In a clip, Jeremy Long’s Kendall Roy gives an impassioned speech. “I feel like if I don’t get to do this, I feel like that’s it — like I might die,” he says.

“Me asking my boss to take PTO on July 3rd because July 4th decides to fall on a random a-- Tuesday this year and I want a 4-day weekend so that I can drink on the beach and celebrate America,” the user captioned the video. And then, there was user @tonydeniese, who tried to convince her boss to take her off the schedule the following Wednesday, instead. “When the 4th of July is on a Tuesday this year and your job tried to reject your PTO for the 5th,” she wrote on TikTok.