Test Your NFL Knowledge With These 40 Super Bowl Trivia Questions and Answers

1. Where was the first Super Bowl? Los Angeles.

2. What was the first wild-card team to win a Super Bowl? The Raiders.

3. Which teams have the most Super Bowl wins? The New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

4. What current teams have never made it to the Super Bowl? The Browns, Lions, Jaguars, and Texans.

5. Who was the MVP of the first Super Bowl? Bart Starr.