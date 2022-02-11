Test Your NFL Knowledge With These 40 Super Bowl Trivia Questions and Answers

Test Your NFL Knowledge With These 40 Super Bowl Trivia Questions and AnswersBy Allison DeGrushe
Feb. 11 2022
The NFL's annual playoff championship game is right around the corner, and there's no better feeling than huddling around the television with your closest friends and family to bask in one of the most exciting events of the year.
From football-themed snacks to amusing drinking games, as well as cinematic and unpredictable commercials and over-the-top halftime performances, there's plenty for everyone to enjoy on Super Bowl Sunday.
But, if you're looking for a way to spruce up your Super Bowl LVI gathering, there's no better way to rally your guests together than with a riveting round of trivia. Below, we compiled a list of 40 of the best Super Bowl trivia questions and answers, so try it out and let us know how it goes!
Test your Super Bowl knowledge with this competitive trivia quiz!
1. Where was the first Super Bowl? Los Angeles.
2. What was the first wild-card team to win a Super Bowl? The Raiders.
3. Which teams have the most Super Bowl wins? The New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
4. What current teams have never made it to the Super Bowl? The Browns, Lions, Jaguars, and Texans.
5. Who was the MVP of the first Super Bowl? Bart Starr.
6. Who scored the first touchdown in the first Super Bowl? Packers receiver Max McGee.
7. What is the most popular food eaten on Super Bowl Sunday? Chicken wings.
8. Which players have the most career fumbles in a Super Bowl? Roger Staubach and Tom Brady.
9. Who performed during the Super Bowl XXXVI halftime show? U2.
10. Which starting QBs are the only ones to win a Super Bowl with two different teams? Peyton Manning and Tom Brady.
11. How much does the Vince Lombardi trophy weigh? 7 pounds.
12. Who is the youngest coach to go to the Super Bowl? Sean McVay at 33-years-old.
13. What city has hosted the most Super Bowls? Miami.
14. Which Dallas Cowboy had his helmet stolen at the 1994 Super Bowl? Emmitt Smith.
15. Who did the Bengals play in their first Super Bowl? The San Francisco 49ers.
16. How many Super Bowl rings do the Manning brothers have? 4 total.
17. Which artist has the highest-rated Super Bowl halftime show to date? Katy Perry for Super Bowl XLIX.
18. Who manufactures the Lombardi Trophy? Tiffany & Co.
19. What year did the Rams win the Super Bowl? 2000.
20. Who was the first Black quarterback to win a Super Bowl? Doug Williams.
21. Which star had a wardrobe malfunction at the Super Bowl? Janet Jackson.
22. How much does a 30-second Super Bowl ad cost in 2022? $7 million.
23. Which Super Bowl faced a blackout? Super Bowl XLVII.
24. Where was the coldest Super Bowl ever played? Tulane Stadium in New Orleans.
25. Who is the only player with three interceptions in a Super Bowl game? Rod Martin.
26. How many pizzas are consumed during the Super Bowl? 12.5 million.
27. What company has the most commercials during the Super Bowl? Anheuser-Busch Companies, LLC.
28. Who is the oldest player to win the Super Bowl? Tom Brady.
29. What was unusual about the coin flipped before Super Bowl XLIV? It was from outer space.
30. Who is performing at Super Bowl LVI? Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.
31. Have the Bengals won a Super Bowl? No.
32. Who has the most rushing yards in a Super Bowl? Timmy Smith.
33. How much are Super Bowl halftime performers paid? $0.
34. How many Super Bowls have been played in Los Angeles? Eight (including Super Bowl LVI).
35. What's the highest scoring super Bowl game? Super Bowl XXIX — 75 points total.
36. How much money do the Super Bowl winners make? Players receive a $150,000 playoff bonus.
37. When was Cincinnati last in the Super Bowl? 1988.
38. What year was the Super Bowl played at MetLife Stadium? Super Bowl XLVIII.
39. How much do the Super Bowl rings cost? Between $30,000 and $50,000.
40. Who won the first Super Bowl? The Green Bay Packers.