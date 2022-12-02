A Warrant Has Been Issued for Antonio Brown Following Alleged Domestic Battery

Police are currently trying to arrest Brown after an argument between him and a woman turned physical. The incident took place at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 28, 2022, and involved Brown and an unidentified woman in South Tampa, Fla.

"At some point later on, the argument turned physical, after the suspect threw a shoe at the victim," a police statement said. "The suspect also attempted to evict the victim from the residence and locked her out of the home."