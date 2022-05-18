Keyshia Cole and Antonio Brown's Romance Dissolved Rather Quickly

Keyshia then tried to apologize to Antonio in an attempt to get back together, the reasoning for which remains unclear, but later posted a since-deleted Instagram Story where she took her apology back.

"Yeah I was big trippin...smh I see it now. I have a 12 year old. Like that type disrespect for what...Nothing is worth that level of disrespect, especially when u don't deserve it. Had so much love, respect, and admiration fa you. Guess that wasn't mutual either," she wrote in the Story post.