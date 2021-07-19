Keyshia Cole's Mother Tragically Passed Away on Her Own Birthday

As initially reported by TMZ, Frankie tragically died on her birthday from something that she struggled with for decades: addiction. The outlet claimed that Keyshia's brother, Sam, confirmed to them that Frankie relapsed on an unspecified drug while celebrating her birthday at her Oakland, CA home.

An official toxicology report hasn't been released yet, but Frankie did have a long and well-documented battle with addiction leading up to the overdose that culminated in her death on July 18, 2021.