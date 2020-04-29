Fans Are Super Over Kamaiyah and Kehlani's Drama

Fans are concerned music collaborators Kamaiyah and Kehlani had a major falling out. On Tuesday, Kamaiyah got into it on Instagram Live after someone asked about her hometown of Oakland, CA, and if she's friends with any other celebs in the area. Kamaiyah mentioned Keyshia Cole, but kept quiet about Oakland native Kehlani. This prompted a fan to ask about her relations with Kehlani and the rapper responded by saying, "I don't f**k with her at all, she knows why."

Right she said doing that wasn’t right but she felt disrespected because they both verbally agreed that they wouldn’t release nothing from the project but kehlani did anyways and she felt emotional about her art as well as somebody she considered a sister crossing her

Yea idk I feel Kamaiyah I woulda been mad too tho because you made everything difficult and didn’t respect my artistry to turn around and release the shit anyways but she said kehlani started acting funny after she left 4hunnid records also I left that part out

Others are on Kamaiyah's side and understand why she's be upset and feel disrespected as an artist and a friend.

Okay I personally feel like Kamaiyah played herself by bein so prideful about the cover art when she could’ve just sucked it up & let Kehlani drop it but let’s argue.... Do y’all think Kamaiyah should I’ve just put her pride to the side and let Kehlani drop the project?

Fans on Twitter are confused why something like album artwork would set up an explosion like this, with some saying Kamaiyah was too prideful and should have just dropped the issue.

kamaiyah let that shit rock.... came time to do the album cover & kehlani & her camp refused to compromise and did whatever they wanted to do. kamaiyah decided to she didnt wanna comprise her artistry.. when she was feeling the cover and said they shouldnt drop the project..

While many suspected it had something to do with Kehlani's ex YJ (Kamaiyah had signed to YG's label, 4Hunnid), with whom she possibly had a dispute, it seems like the feud is over something else entirely. Today (April 29), Kamaiyah got on Instagram Live and explained what was going on with her and Kehalni. She stated she and Kehlani disagreed over their album cover for It Was Good Until It Wasn't (out May 8) and she didn't want to compromise her creative artistry.

Has Kehlani responded to Kamaiyah?

Kehlani went on Twitter to express her frustration over the whole ordeal. An hour ago, she tweeted,

and this shit wack and i’m bummed about it cuz ITS 2020 and i lost 2 friends this year like bro i’m just happy to be alive????? and happy everyone that’s alive is ALIVE?!?! man. — Kehlani (@Kehlani) April 29, 2020

She also seemed to say that Kamaiyah hadn't been answering her calls and messages.



so since no phone calls or texts have been answered in months, i’m responding here. you supposed to be happy, i’m VERY happy and about to drop a project i’m super proud of just like you did a few months ago.



us, our city, and the world should be focused on that. love! — Kehlani (@Kehlani) April 29, 2020

Although she doesn't name Kamaiyah, Kehlani wants everyone to know that she still admires and respects her, no matter what, saying,

we are ADULTS. i am still a fan. i still admire from a far. i’m still respectful. i’d never hurt this woman or get her hurt. praying for everyone involved cuz this is dumb and it’s ultimately a LOSS for our city. — Kehlani (@Kehlani) April 29, 2020

At the end of the day, Kamaiyah and Kehlani's falling out truly is a loss for Oakland — especially in an industry in which there aren't nearly enough women.

