Logo
Home > Entertainment
kamaiyah-and-kehlani-drama-1588200450222.png

Fans Are Super Over Kamaiyah and Kehlani's Drama

By

Updated

Fans are concerned music collaborators Kamaiyah and Kehlani had a major falling out. On Tuesday, Kamaiyah got into it on Instagram Live after someone asked about her hometown of Oakland, CA, and if she's friends with any other celebs in the area. Kamaiyah mentioned Keyshia Cole, but kept quiet about Oakland native Kehlani. This prompted a fan to ask about her relations with Kehlani and the rapper responded by saying, "I don't f**k with her at all, she knows why." 

What happened between Kamaiyah and Kehlani?

While many suspected it had something to do with Kehlani's ex YJ (Kamaiyah had signed to YG's label, 4Hunnid), with whom she possibly had a dispute, it seems like the feud is over something else entirely. Today (April 29), Kamaiyah got on Instagram Live and explained what was going on with her and Kehalni. She stated she and Kehlani disagreed over their album cover for It Was Good Until It Wasn't (out May  8) and she didn't want to compromise her creative artistry. 

Fans on Twitter are confused why something like album artwork would set up an explosion like this, with some saying Kamaiyah was too prideful and should have just dropped the issue.

Others are on Kamaiyah's side and understand why she's be upset and feel disrespected as an artist and a friend. 

Has Kehlani responded to Kamaiyah?

Kehlani went on Twitter to express her frustration over the whole ordeal. An hour ago, she tweeted, "this sh*t is wack and i'm bummed about it cuz ITS 2020 and i lost 2 friends this year like bro i'm just happy to be alive?????"

She also seemed to say that Kamaiyah hadn't been answering her calls and messages. "so since no phone calls or texts have been answered in months, i'm responding here. you supposed to be happy. i'm VERY happy and about to drop a project i'm super proud of just like you did a few months ago."

Although she doesn't name Kamaiyah, Kehlani wants everyone to know that she still admires and respects her, no matter what, saying, "we are ADULTS. i ams till a fan. i still admire from a far. i'm still respectful. i'd never hurt this woman or get her hurt. praying for everyone involved coz this is dumb and it's ultimately a LOSS for our city." 

At the end of the day, Kamaiyah and Kehlani's falling out truly is a loss for Oakland — especially in an industry in which there aren't nearly enough women.

We get that disagreements happen, but can Kamaiyah and Kehlani listen to their fans and deal with their issues? This is the last thing Oakland or the music industry needs. We'll be updating you with more details as soon as they come in.

More from Distractify

Everything You Should Know About Caro Colon, Trey Songz's Baby Mama

The #DojaCatIsOverParty Hashtag Explained

Did 'LHHMIA' Star KaMillion Just Announce That She's Pregnant?