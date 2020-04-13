The #DojaCatIsOverParty Hashtag Explained

It's another day, which means yet another celebrity is getting "canceled." Upon logging onto Twitter and navigating to your ever-exciting Explore Page, you may have noticed the hashtag #DojaCatIsOverParty trending. And although the "Say So" rapper is undeniably outspoken, you're probably wondering what she could have possibly done to get canceled.

Based on Twitter rumors, you may be wondering if Doja Cat is transphobic — stay tuned for the real reason why the 24-year-old rapper may be in a bit of hot water right now.

Is Doja Cat transphobic?

Filing through old tweets from celebrities — especially from those that you love and respect — almost never bodes well, and that was basically the case with Doja Cat. Two years back in 2018, someone uncovered Doja Cat's tweets from three years prior, in which the "Hot Pink" singer referred to fellow rappers, Earl Sweatshirt and Tyler, The Creator as "f----ts" according to Nylon.

Fans weren't particularly thrilled by Doja Cat's apology for said tweets, either — when someone first called her out, Doja initially responded by retweeting the screenshot with the shockingly passive caption, "Lmfaooooooo." Later, she defended herself, saying "I called a couple people f----ts when I was in high school in 2015 does this mean I don’t deserve support?" But still, that wasn't quite what fans were looking for.