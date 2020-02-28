Doja Cat Might Be Newly Single After Breaking Up With This Singer

If you haven't yet heard the name Doja Cat (birth name Amalaratna Zandile Dlamini), you soon will as many are saying that she's 2020's Lil Nas X . With the release of her song "Say So" and its subsequent popularity on the video app TikTok , Doja Cat is proving that 2020 is her year. The songstress's latest release became part of a viral dance challenge on TikTok, which essentially means that it was playing on millions of screens and getting in the heads of its users.

The 24-year-old's song is climbing the charts because of the app, just like Lil Nas X did in 2019 with his smash hit "Old Town Road." Doja Cat even got in on the fun with the release of the '70s-themed music video for "Say So," which included Haley Sharpe, the TikTok star who created the dance challenge. With her eccentric style, raunchy outfits, and catchy lyrics, fans are dying to know just who she is.

Who is Doja Cat's boyfriend? Read on to find out about the online sensation's personal life.