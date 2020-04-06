Did 'LHHMIA' Star KaMillion Just Announce That She's Pregnant?

The two-part Love & Hip Hop Miami Season 3 reunion kicked off on March 30, and though she was barely featured in the explosive episode, rapper KaMillion dropped a bombshell in the show’s final minutes.

"My period ain’t come up," the 30-year-old revealed in a teaser for the April 6 episode, a revelation that caused an unidentified cast member to yell out, "Girl, what the f--k does that mean?" as Trick Daddy stormed off the set.

Does this imply that the self-described "Queen of Twerk Music" is pregnant? Here’s what we know.