Everything You Should Know About Caro Colon, Trey Songz's Baby Mama

Caro Colon gave birth to Trey Songz's first son, Noah Neverson, on April 18, 2019, but she decided to stay away from the public eye for an entire year.

However, she made an unexpected appearance in one of Trey's latest Instagram posts, which celebrates her incredible efforts as a mother.

We set out to investigate: what's there to know about Caro, Trey Songz's baby mom? How did the two meet? Are they now Instagram official?