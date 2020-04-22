Users Can't Get Enough of the Giant Baby Videos on TikTok

TikTok has given the world a new set of Gen Z stars, but the Giant Baby might be the youngest one to date. The young boy has been dubbed by the public as "Giant Baby" or "Big Baby" but the star of the videos is actually a 3-year-old boy named Gavin. His mother created an account to post videos of her adorable son in mid April of 2020, and the videos went viral almost instantaneously.

From videos of him behind the steering wheel of a car, to him flipping over a toy, Gavin has become an internet star.

Though he's only had a presence on the short video app for a brief time, he's already amassed a loyal following, and viewers can't get enough of his videos.

Who is the Giant Baby on TikTok and why did he get so famous? Gavin's mother has spoken out about why she created the channel in the first place, and she also had a message for some of the more negative viewers on her page.