Logo
We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Trending
d6e45b194b6b13c4f9a8cecce41e704a-1585312476958.jpg
Source: tiktok

Server's Viral TikTok Shows How Boomers vs. Gen Z'ers Leave Tables At Restaurants

By

There's a bit of a generational feud going on between Boomers, Millennials, and Gen Z'ers. The younger generations seem to think that all their problems are a result of decisions made by Boomers, while Boomers seem to think kids these days are lazy and entitled.

But Kaitlyn Brande, an 18-year-old server, is attempting to dispel that last stereotype. In a TikTok that has since gone viral, Brande shared the stark contrast between how a group of Boomers and Gen Z'ers left their tables.

Brande captioned the video: "'They get paid to do that' VS 'we know restaurant life is hard, here, let us help you out.'"  

As you can see, there's a pretty stark difference. 

d6e45b194b6b13c4f9a8cecce41e704a-1585312471663.jpg
Source: tiktok

Brande told Buzzfeed why she decided to post the video: "I posted it because I thought it was ironic since older people always expect respect. I'm not saying I expect people to ever stack their plates like that, because hey, I'm a person too. I want to go out and eat and not worry about the dishes or anything. All I'm saying is it was cool and helpful of the younger people, and I appreciated it."

Unsurprisingly, Brande's comparison has led to some mixed reactions. "It's not about age," one user wrote. "I'm boomer & always clean/stack the plates! I've always had 2 jobs, 1 in food service, still do! F/T restaurant Mgr while raising kids: 1 is now a chef & the other a brewer. Those w/background in food service always tip better & are more polite to servers."

While another added: "Neither is a good example of your generation vs our. There shouldn't have been plates on either table when these people left. What this is an example of, rather, is a waitress who doesn't pay attention to her customers and/or bus her tables."

What do you make of the video? Is this a generational issue or just a matter of manners?

More from Distractify:

The Best TikTok Dances to Learn While We're All Quarantined

The Salt Challenge Is Yet Another in the Trend of Dangerous TikTok Challenges

TikTok Now Has Dark Mode — Here's How to Get It for Yourself