Server's Viral TikTok Shows How Boomers vs. Gen Z'ers Leave Tables At Restaurants

But Kaitlyn Brande, an 18-year-old server, is attempting to dispel that last stereotype. In a TikTok that has since gone viral, Brande shared the stark contrast between how a group of Boomers and Gen Z'ers left their tables.

Brande captioned the video: "'They get paid to do that' VS 'we know restaurant life is hard, here, let us help you out.'"