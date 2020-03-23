TikTok Now Has Dark Mode — Here's How to Get It for Yourself

TikTok users have long-awaited the arrival of some sort of Dark Mode feature, so needless to say, they're seriously thrilled it's finally here! But, unfortunately, it's only showing up for certain people, because the feature has been in testing since January 2020, according to Elite Daily. It's apparently expected to be released worldwide on iPhones soon, and other devices later, but does not have a set release date for either as of right now.