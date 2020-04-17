Fans Love to Hate the "Wait a Minute, Who Are You?" Producer Tag on DaBaby's Album

The man behind the "wait a minute, who are you?" tag is none other than DJ K.i.D . The North Carolina-based producer is a frequent collaborator with DaBaby (real name: Jonathan Lyndale Kirk) whom he met two years ago after coming on as a last-minute DJ replacement for DaBaby at a college gig.

Since then, DJ K.i.D. has gone on to tour with DaBaby and worked with him on several tracks from his 2019 album "KIRK" and his 2020 single "Shut Up."

For "Blame It on Baby," the duo worked together on six of the 13 songs on the album.