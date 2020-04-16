Rapper Kool John Reportedly Shot During a Robbery in Oakland

Is Kool John OK? On April 15, reports surfaced that the rapper was the victim of a home invasion and had been injured during the alleged robbery. Here’s what we know about his current condition.

What happened to Kool John?

According to Bay Area radio station "106.1 KMEL," the hip-hop artist was shot after coming face-to-face with an intruder at a home in Oakland, Calif. It’s unclear whether the residence belonged to Kool John. The suspect allegedly proceeded to rob other people inside the house, though details remain vague. No other injuries have been reported at this time.

A few hours after the news first hit social media, rapper P-Lo — who, like Kool John, is a member of the West Coast collective The HBK Gang — told fans that his "Blue Hunnids" collaborator was doing well. "Kool John gon be good, Real Ones bounce back. God is Great," the producer wrote. "[He’s] expected to make a full recovery! Love and prayers with him and family!"

Rapper Rio Dolla$, who featured the Richmond-based performer on his 2016 track "Money On My Mind," tweeted, "Kool John is good, outta surgery & in recovery." Oopzallberryz, San Fran’s self-proclaimed "favorite hippie," claimed he was with Kool John when he got shot. "Holding my brother while he was bleeding out dying will forever f--k with me," the influencer admitted in a tweet. "I’ll never be ok, y’all tried to kill my brother FOR WHAT?! he never hurt anyone."

