Model and Rapper Chynna Rogers Has Passed Away at the Age of 25

The music community is mourning one of their own, as it was revealed that rapper Chynna (full name Chynna Rogers) has passed away at the age of 25. She originally got her start in the public eye with a modeling career, and she later transitioned to music.

What happened to Chynna? Read on to find out all that is known about her passing, her struggles with addiction, and to learn more about who Chynna was as an artist .

Eerily, the artist released an EP entitled "In Case I Die First" in December of 2019, just four months before her death.

What happened to Chynna Rogers?

The Philadelphia-based rapper's death was confirmed by her representative, John Miller, in an email statement. "I can regrettably confirm Chynna passed away today," he wrote to both The Wrap and Hollywood Life on April 8, 2020. John did not confirm any cause of death or further details about his client's passing.

According to reports, Chynna was found dead in her Philadelphia apartment on April 8. Her family subsequently released a statement about her legacy. "Chynna was deeply loved and will be sorely missed," the family said, per People. In her music and in interviews, Chynna was often candid about her struggles with past opioid addiction, and the passing of her mother. In a January of 2018 interview with Pitchfork, Chynna discussed how she used opiates to fill a void caused by her depression.

She went to rehab in 2016, and she released the mixtape "Ninety" on her 22nd birthday in August of that year, which also marked three months of sobriety. But, she only opened up about her issues with prescription drugs after she went to rehab.

Source: Instagram

"I didn't tell people that I was a drug addict until I got out of rehab," she said to Pitchfork. "I see a lot of artists decide they want to go through s--t with their fans, and that's cool because it gives your fans something to hold onto. But I need to handle it myself first, and then, when I've figured out how I want to word it, we can talk about it — y'all not about to go through it with me."