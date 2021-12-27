Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Loves to Show Appreciation for His High School

As the years go by, Dak continues to get better and better; however, his 2020 run was cut short after a season-ending injury during Week 5. After signing a four-year contract extension, Dak returned to action 11 months after his injury and proved to be back and better than ever.

Since then, Dak has led the Cowboys to an 11-4 record in the 2021 season, and the franchise clinched the NFC East division title after a 56-14 blowout victory against the Washington Football Team on Dec. 26.