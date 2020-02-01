We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
FYI, *This* Is How the Super Bowl Stadium Is Chosen

The 2020 Super Bowl is almost here! The San Francisco 49ers will be playing the Kansas City Chiefs at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida on February 2. While we know why who's playing who, what's more of a mystery is why the 49ers and Chiefs are playing in Florida...even though neither of the teams are from Florida. Why isn't Super Bowl LIV in Missouri? Or California? Is it a weather issue? A venue or space issue? Who gets to decide these things? We did some digging.

How exactly is a Super Bowl stadium chosen? Apparently, they line up a schedule a few years in advance.

The 2021 Super Bowl will be at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, the 2022 Super Bowl will be located in Los Angeles, California at the LA Stadium at Hollywood Park, the 2023 Super Bowl will be in Glendale, Arizona at the State Farm Stadium, and the 2024 Super Bowl is scheduled to be at the Louisiana Superdome (now called the Mercedes-Benz Superdome) in New Orleans, Louisiana.