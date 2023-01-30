Kelce Brothers Make History as First Sibling Players to Face off in a Super Bowl

The stage has been set for the Super Bowl LVII, and it will double as one big NFL family reunion. The big game will make NFL history with two brothers facing off against each other as players. In case you were wondering, the sibling duo just so happens to be Philadelphia Eagles veteran Jason Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs superstar Travis Kelce.

With the Super Bowl just a few weeks away, hundreds of casual viewers are eager to know: Who are the Kelce brothers? Keep reading for all the known details.

Who are the Kelce brothers?

For those unaware, Jason and Travis Kelce are nearly two years apart; Jason arrived on Nov. 5, 1987, and Travis was born on Oct. 5, 1989. The pair grew up in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, and played alongside each other in multiple high school sports.

By the time college came around, Jason joined the University of Cincinnati football team as a walk-on. Now, despite having many scholarship offers, Travis followed his brother two years later and played football at Cincinnati. The younger brother's football career almost came to an end when, after his freshman year, he failed a drug test. Although his scholarship was revoked and he was kicked off the team, Jason got Travis back on the squad — nepotism, much?

After graduating from the University of Cincinnati, Jason was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft. In his 12 seasons with the club, the starting center has made it to the Pro Bowl six times, has been named first-team All-Pro five times, and won a Super Bowl in 2018.

As for Travis, he was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. The tight end, who's been with the organization for 10 seasons, has found plenty of success in the NFL — he's made it to the Pro Bowl a whopping eight times, has been named first-team All-Pro four times, and won a Super Bowl in 2019. Now, the NFL officials have helped the Kelce brothers make history at Super Bowl LVII.

Jason and Travis are the first sibling players to face each other in a Super Bowl.

Following the obviously rigged AFC Championship game, the NFL got what they wanted: the Kelce vs. Kelce storyline for Super Bowl LVII. The brothers will make league history as the first sibling players to face off against each other in a Super Bowl.

NFL fans aren't too thrilled about the "Kelce Bowl," with many pointing out how both championship games were rigged. "Of course, this is what the NFL wanted," one person tweeted. "What better way to bring in viewers and revenue than to put Reid against his former team and have two brothers face each other. Pretty obvious." Another wrote, "100% rigged. Some of the worst officiating I've seen all year. ... It's almost like they wrote a script. Hmm."

What positions do the Kelce brothers play?