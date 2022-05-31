Kayla Nicole Sets the Record Straight About the Travis Kelce Breakup Rumors

Interestingly, the article goes on to share that Kayla allegedly only received $100 from Travis during their relationship. Listen, whether couples decide to go halfsies with one another is solely their choice, but we have a hard time believing that this was Travis and Kayla’s reality. After all, Travis is a millionaire who was in love with Kayla.

Kayla got wind of the rumors and quickly took to Twitter to set things straight.

“Not sure where y’all got this nonsense from, but it’s absurd and very false,” Kayla tweeted on May 28, 2022.