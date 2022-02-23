Have you ever watched a movie or TV show and wondered why an "up-and-coming" actor looks so familiar? Have you ever listened to an album and wondered why the musician sounds like you've heard them before? Part of this phenomenon can be explained in one phrase: "nepo baby." Twitter has taken the term and turned it into a series of hilarious memes, but what does it mean? And who qualifies as a "nepo baby?"

Read on for everything we know.