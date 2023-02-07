Home > Viral News > Trending Source: Getty Guy Gets Revenge on Co-worker Who Stole Super Bowl Tickets a Client Gifted to Him By Mustafa Gatollari Feb. 7 2023, Published 10:22 a.m. ET

Redditor @brasanon is a massive San Francisco 49ers fan, to the point where they tailgate in the parking lot all day and have a rip-roaring time. This individual works for a consulting firm and ended up developing a pretty good relationship with one of their clients, as they handled a ton of "day-to-day" matters with their account.

They would often grab dinner and drinks with one another after work hours and became pretty close, so naturally, the client discovered that the Redditor in question was a huge 49ers fan. When he discovered that the squad was headed to the Super Bowl, the client decided to surprise OP with tickets to the big game.

They handed the tix over to another partner at the consulting firm to surprise OP. However, the partner in question, who the Redditor calls D***headPartner (who will be referred to as D-HeadPartner from here on out) never handed the Redditor the tickets.

But OP didn't know this at the time and they never got the chance to watch the 49ers lose to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. In fact, they only ever learned they were gifted tickets from the client after they went to dinner one night after the game, and the client asked why they didn't go to the game, mentioning that somebody else was in the seats.

OP, confused, said that they didn't have seats to the game and was instructed by the client to ask around the office and see what happened. So the Redditor did some digging around and they ultimately discovered that D-HeadPartner gave another client the tickets that were meant for OP.

They said that they thought about asking D-HeadPartner about the incident, but thought that it would ultimately be better if the client took care of the situation as there would be zero chance of it getting back to OP if someone else brought up the issue. So they texted the client and let them know about the situation, and they weren't happy to learn that the seats they meant to gift to OP were handed off to someone else.

"Pretend I never told you, let me handle," the client told OP. They then planned a way to stick it to D-HeadPartner, which involved putting them in a very, very awkward situation where they called for an in-person client meeting. OP and D-HeadPartner show up to meet with the client, who also called in one of the people D-HeadPartner gave the tickets, a woman named Stephanie.

It turns out that Stephanie was an employee of the client's company and she was in on the con. Here's what happened: the client welcomed D-HeadPartner and OP into the office and introduces D-HeadPartner to Stephanie while saying to OP that they need no introduction because they sat next to one another at the Super Bowl.

OP, confused said he didn't attend the Super Bowl and after a few more questions it became clear that the cat was out of the bag. No matter which way D-HeadPartner tried to cover for himself, it angered the client further, who dismissed D-HeadPartner. He took OP out to lunch, who was receiving texts from D-HearPartner asking him to "cover for the firm."

They ended up having an exorbitantly-priced lunch on OP's company's dime. D-HeadPartner was barred from receiving any type of commission off of the client's business as he was moved from the account and replaced with someone else from the firm. D-HeadPartner also was forced to pay for the resale value of the Super Bowl tickets from his own salary, which was around $10,000.

To top it all off he had to give a written apology for handing over the tickets to someone else. OP said that while he ended up looking great in the whole situation because he successfully "repaired" the relationship between the client and the firm, D-HeadPartner wasn't going anywhere.

