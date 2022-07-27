Orville Peck Says That Wearing a Mask "Helps Eliminate Pretense"

Nowadays, fresh off of the release of his third project, Bronco, Orville is poised to make even more of a mark for himself in 2022.

Aside from a striking voice that hearkens back to the golden age of country and blues music, one of the most standout aspects of Orville's stage presence is the fact that he always has a mask covering his face. So, why does Orville wear a mask? Let's unpack what we know about the mysterious musician's wardrobe choice.