Mickey Guyton and Her Husband Have a Fairytale Marriage

Tonight, country star Mickey Guyton will be hosting the ACM Awards (along with Keith Urban), which makes it the first time a Black female artist has co-hosted the show. Both country singers hope to bring "light and love and hope" to people's homes after over a year of hardship. The ACM Awards have been striving harder to make the show more inclusive, as the country genre unfortunately has the tendency to give predominantly white artists the spotlight.

But not anymore, thanks to Mickey. She tells Billboard , "I’m part of the ACM diversity task force that was started back in 2018 and I’ve been in the room with some of the most amazing people in the country music community that are relentlessly working and trying to find more way to be inclusive. You’re not going to see all the results you want to see in a year or two years, but it is showing."

She adds, "It’s becoming more diverse and you will see that and you will feel that. And it is such a beautiful thing. We are bridging the gap and it is so cool to be on that side."

It's no surprise Mickey is already helping make a huge impact. People are stunned by her talent, and she managed to blow everyone away with her amazing Grammys performance. While you're probably familiar with her hit, "Black Like Me" do you know about Mickey's personal life? Is she married? Let's dig in.