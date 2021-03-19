Does Bailey Hart Win the Competition in 'Country Comfort'? Season 2 Details

Gather around, we’re binge-watching Country Comfort , the new heartfelt family comedy that’s going to have audiences all up in their feelings. The show is Netflix ’s first musical sitcom and revolves around a struggling country singer who winds up as a nanny to five young children, who soon become a much more important part of her life than performing ever was.

If you’re a fan of this new heartwarming comedy, keep scrolling for everything you need to know about when the show will return.

The multi-cam show has quickly gained a loyal fanbase following its premiere. In fact, the show received such positive reviews that fans are already wondering whether Country Comfort will be back for Season 2.

Will 'Country Comfort' get renewed for Season 2?

Katharine McPhee (American Idol’s Season 5 runner-up and star of Smash and Scorpion) is making a comeback with Country Comfort, a touching family drama with a healthy dose of southern charm and musical numbers. Katharine stars as Bailey Hart, a struggling country music singer who gets kicked out of her band and broken up with by her longtime boyfriend, Boone, all in one day.

When Bailey’s car breaks down and she finds herself at the doorstep of Beau (played by Eddie Cibrian of CSI: Miami), a widowed rancher who’s looking for a nanny for his five kids, she unwittingly steps up to the challenge. And although Bailey is absolutely unqualified to be a nanny, she quickly becomes an indispensable part of the family as she helps the kids navigate their new lives without their mother. Oh, and along the way, Bailey and the kids sing country classics by musicians like Johnny Cash and Tammy Wynette.

So, will there be a Season 2 of Country Comfort? In the Season 1 finale, Bailey gets dumped by Boone for a second time and refuses to go on stage for her final performance in the competition show that she hopes will rekindle her career. In the end, the kids lure her out with a rendition of Rascal Flatts' “God Bless the Broken Road,” and while the show ends with Bailey taking a bow, there are still a lot of remaining questions.

