Does Bailey Hart Win the Competition in 'Country Comfort'? Season 2 Details
Mar. 19 2021, Published 4:16 p.m. ET
Gather around, we’re binge-watching Country Comfort, the new heartfelt family comedy that’s going to have audiences all up in their feelings. The show is Netflix’s first musical sitcom and revolves around a struggling country singer who winds up as a nanny to five young children, who soon become a much more important part of her life than performing ever was.
The multi-cam show has quickly gained a loyal fanbase following its premiere. In fact, the show received such positive reviews that fans are already wondering whether Country Comfort will be back for Season 2.
If you’re a fan of this new heartwarming comedy, keep scrolling for everything you need to know about when the show will return.
Will 'Country Comfort' get renewed for Season 2?
Katharine McPhee (American Idol’s Season 5 runner-up and star of Smash and Scorpion) is making a comeback with Country Comfort, a touching family drama with a healthy dose of southern charm and musical numbers. Katharine stars as Bailey Hart, a struggling country music singer who gets kicked out of her band and broken up with by her longtime boyfriend, Boone, all in one day.
When Bailey’s car breaks down and she finds herself at the doorstep of Beau (played by Eddie Cibrian of CSI: Miami), a widowed rancher who’s looking for a nanny for his five kids, she unwittingly steps up to the challenge.
And although Bailey is absolutely unqualified to be a nanny, she quickly becomes an indispensable part of the family as she helps the kids navigate their new lives without their mother. Oh, and along the way, Bailey and the kids sing country classics by musicians like Johnny Cash and Tammy Wynette.
So, will there be a Season 2 of Country Comfort? In the Season 1 finale, Bailey gets dumped by Boone for a second time and refuses to go on stage for her final performance in the competition show that she hopes will rekindle her career. In the end, the kids lure her out with a rendition of Rascal Flatts' “God Bless the Broken Road,” and while the show ends with Bailey taking a bow, there are still a lot of remaining questions.
Netflix hasn’t officially announced a second season for the show yet, but left a lot of open-ended cliffhangers in the finale. Did Bailey win the competition? If her career takes off, will she have to leave Beau and the kids? And will she get back together with that no-good Boone after he comes back from touring with Keith Urban? There are just a few of the questions Season 2 will have to answer.
Is 'Country Comfort' based on a true story?
No, Country Comfort is not based on a true story. The story was actually created and written by Caryn Lucas, who also created The Nanny (which shares obvious similarities with Country Comfort) and is the brilliant mind behind the classic film Miss Congeniality.
Although Country Comfort touches on a lot of real-life issues, like the family’s grief over losing their matriarch and the struggles of being an aspiring musician, it appears that the show is completely uninspired by any real life events.
