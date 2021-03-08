Kathryn Dennis Has Temporarily Lost Custody of Her Kids

But currently, they're not on the best terms as they both are in new relationships — Thomas is now engaged — and they're in a legal custody battle over their two kids. Sounds messy!

Although a lot of dramatic situations have happened on Bravo's Southern Charm , there's one that particularly stands out: Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravanel's relationship. The ex-couple have been notorious for their on-and-off relationship for the past couple of years or so.

Kathryn and Thomas have each been constantly trying to gain full parental control of their children and both of them have really put up a fight. As of right now, it looks like Kathryn may be losing guardianship of her son and daughter. Let's find out the details about what's going on to see if Kathryn did indeed lose custody of her kids.

Thomas' attorney confirmed to Page Six that Kathryn will have daytime, supervised visitation with the kids. The Southern politician filed the order back in October of 2020. It got approved in February 2021. The celebrity parents have yet to comment on it, but it's also been reported that Thomas plans to move to Aiken, South Carolina this summer and he's going to bring Kensington and St. Julien along with him.

Ever since the birth of their second child and the end of their relationship in 2016, Kathryn and Thomas have been down a very bumpy road when it comes to their kids, Kensington and St. Julien. Most recently, the custody situation was 50/50; the children would split time between their mother and father. But now, it's been reported that Kathryn has temporarily lost custody of them.

Kathryn and Dennis have had complicated custody battles before.

In 2016, Kathryn failed a drug test, which led her to lose custody of Kensie and Saint. But after some years of proven recovery, she was able to receive joint custody of them. And just when it seemed like everything was going right, it was actually the beginning of the madness.

Then, Thomas was arrested in 2018 for assault and battery for a case that involved a former nanny, which prompted Kathryn to file for sole custody. And from there, drug and alcohol and mental health accusations flew from both sides. Thomas accused Kathryn of abusing drugs, while Kathryn accused Thomas of illegally buying, selling, and trading medications. They have both also have accused each other of not paying child support. Yup. It's a lot to keep up with, folks.

They eventually reached an agreement where they would both share joint and physical custody. Thomas would be the "primary custodian," per court documents obtained by All About the Tea in 2019. “The parties currently share physical custody of the children on a 36 percent / 64 percent split, with Ms. Dennis having the children five out of 14 overnights and Mr. Ravenel having the children nine out of 14 overnights," the ruling reads. This new way of living commenced in the summer of 2020.

