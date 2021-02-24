How to Make Your Netflix Profile Picture a Bowl of Spaghetti and Meatballs

We have the choice to do pretty much anything we want. Want to quit your job and live on the beach in Miami selling squirrel murals? You can do that. Want to fast on nothing but V8 and protein shakes for 90 days so your Jack Skellington cosplay can finally be complete? You can do that too. But big life changes can be daunting and have severe consequences, so sometimes, it's better to mix things up on a small scale. Like using a custom profile picture on your Netflix account .

There's no easy way to get a custom profile picture on your Netflix account, but you can choose from a range of pre-selected ones on Netflix if you're tired of seeing the same blah squares every time you log in. Here's the easiest way to do that:

These Netflix pre-selected ones blow! How do I get a legit custom profile picture?

Well this one's going to take a little bit of work, but there are basically two ways you can get that done. Remember back in the day when Netflix allowed you to link your Facebook profile with your Netflix account, and then your Netflix profile picture mirrored the one you had on Facebook? Well, that was one way to control what your profile picture would look like: It would basically mirror the one that you had on FB.

But if you disabled that feature or never linked your accounts when it was available, the ability to do that is lost forever to you. There is a Chrome Web Store extension, however, called Custom profile picture for Netflix (elegant name, I know) that will allow you to change your picture to whatever you want.

The tutorial below above explains how it works in detail, but it's a fairly straightforward process. Here's what you'll need: Open the Google Chrome web browser.

Install the extension.

Navigate to Netflix.com and open the "manage profiles" page.

On the upper right-hand corner of your chrome web browser, open the extension.

You'll be presented with a drop-down menu item that will allow you the opportunity to change the icons of each profile to whatever image you like. Make sure that you have the image saved on your computer beforehand and upload it to the extension. And voilà! The profile picture will be changed! (According to the video, anyway. I haven't been able to get the extension to work for me yet.)