Alex Miller Already Won a Golden Ticket to Hollywood on 'American Idol'

As to the boy in question? It's Alex Miller , a 17-year-old singer and songwriter from Lancaster, Ky., with some big dreams to pursue. A brilliant performer with a charming personality, he already gave the judges a taste of his musical talents when he performed one of his own compositions, titled "I'm Over You, So Get Over Me" at an initial audition.

"I'm taking this boy home with me," Luke Bryan excitedly announced in a teaser for Season 4 of American Idol .

Luke Bryan has already promised Alex Miller a show at the Grand Ole Opry.

As the short clip posted on the Instagram page of American Idol reveals, Alex spends his free time helping out at his grandfather's cattle farm — and of course, working on his music. "Music means everything to me. Whenever [sic] I was young my parents divorced and it was a way for me to cope with that and release a lot of that energy," he explained.

Source: ABC

Article continues below advertisement

Alex took up an interest in music back when he was a kid, and he hasn't slowed down ever since. He frequently takes to Instagram to share information about his latest gigs and discuss his biggest influences.

One of his first posts, a photograph depicting a vinyl player, dates back to Jan. 31, 2019. In the caption, Alex revealed that he spent some time enjoying old 78 records. As he wrote, he played albums by Hank Williams — whose songs inspired covers by artists ranging from Elvis Presley to the Rolling Stones — and Jimmie Rodgers.

Article continues below advertisement

A die-hard country music fan, Alex often takes to social media to muse about his faves — and to share information about his performances. As a Oct. 31, 2019 post attests, he took part in the National FFA Talent. "National FFA talent This is Erwin FFA bluegrass group. Me playing with them is a testament that musicians all speak the same language. I had never met this group until the night before we played. Thank you FFA for giving me this experience," read Alex's caption.

Article continues below advertisement

In the past, Alex played at institutions like the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Mount Vernon, Ky. and the Ross Country Jamboree in Scottsburg, Ind. Alex launched a weekly showcase series on his Instagram page in August 2020. As part of the series, he performed "Unwound," a song by George Strait, alongside some of his own creations, such as "She’s on my mind, but he’s in her heart" and "Breaking My Heart and Breaking the Bank."