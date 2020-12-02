Maddie Poppe and Caleb Hutchinson Met on 'American Idol' and Became the Cutest Couple

Some couples just seem so darn cute that it's hard to imaging them not together anymore. When celebrities get tighter, the chance of their relationship working long-terms seems really low. Looking at how many end up in divorce or a breakup, it's hard to root for anyone to stay together. But some are just so sweet, and when we had the opportunity to watch their love blossom, we become invested too.

One couple like this met on American Idol . Both became loved for their own reasons by the public, and then they got together. But it's been a while since we checked in, so are Maddie Poppe and Caleb Hutchinson still together ? Here's what we know.

Are Maddie Poppe and Caleb Hutchinson still together in 2020?

Maddie Poppe and Caleb Lee Hutchinson first met on Season 16 of American Idol, where both were competing to win the top spot. During the iconic Hollywood Week of auditions, the two were paired up together, and it sounds like the sparks between them started then.

At the time, 20-year-old Maddie and 19-year-old Caleb kept their romance a secret during the filming of the season. Maddie eventually took home the top spot, with Caleb taking home the runner-up seat. The two were very protective of their relationship while filming the show because they didn't want the news to impact how people would vote. But, on finale night, the lovebirds made it official as Maddie was announced as the winner.

"I don't even know what to say," the surprised singer wrote on social media after her win. She thanked the fans and the crew at American Idol before giving the nod to Caleb. "All of these things and so much more, but one of the best gifts it's given me is Caleb Hutchinson," she confessed.

"This guy captured my heart from the start and showed me what love truly means. I've never cared for or adored another person so much, @calebleemusic you mean so much to me, and I'm so blessed to be able to have had you alongside me throughout this journey and hopefully for many more moons to come, xo."

It should come as no surprise that because the two of them were so popular on the show when no one knew they were an item, fans were thrilled with the news. Even still, the couple were pretty quiet about their relationship on social media.

Now, two years later, and Maddie is 22 and Caleb is 21, people want to know if the two are still an item. There's been a lot that's happened in between their finale of the show and now — in each of their careers and in the world.