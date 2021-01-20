Claudia Conway Claims Mom Kellyanne Is Abusive in Viral TikTok Video

In a series of TikTok videos, Kellyanne Conway's daughter, Claudia Conway, uploaded clips of a woman yelling at her, which she titled, "A COVID recap with Kelly." Though Kellyanne's face is never shown in the clips, the teen claimed that it is her mother, the former advisor to 45th President Donald Trump.

"I can get you taken out of here today," a woman is heard yelling in the TikTok clip, in addition to, "You don’t f--king listen ... What the f--k is wrong with you?" In the video, viewers also hear a woman saying, "You're lucky your mother is pro-life."

After the TikTok went viral, Claudia told her followers that she "gaslighted" her mom because she is "abusive" and the teen is not looking for "attention" in this situation. Keep reading to find out more.