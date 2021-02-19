A Contestant on 'American Idol' Is in a Famous TikTok Singing Group With Her Family

Samantha Sharpe is a contestant on the current season of American Idol, and she already has created a name for herself prior to being on the nationally televised show. Per her Famous Birthdays profile , Samantha is 25 years old. She was born into a very musical family — her parents are Broadway performers Ron Sharpe and Barbra Russell-Sharpe. Her bio on the Sharpe Family website says she has recorded multiple solos on a Sesame Street album and the cast album of Broadway's A Tale of Two Cities.

Although she has had a lot of honorable experiences in the music industry, she really rose to fame by singing alongside her family on TikTok. Her family — whose account is @SharpeFamilySingers on TikTok — have over five million followers and over 243 videos on their account.

You can find Samantha, dad Ron, mom Barbra, and siblings Logan, Aidan, and Connor making singing videos together. They sometimes post comedic skits as well.